Lane closures on Perkins Road this weekend for patch work

BATON ROUGE – Perkins Road will have alternating lane closures lasting from Friday night to Saturday night due to patching operations.



DOTD says that the lane closures will be in the eastbound and westbound directions from Siegen Lane to Acadian Thruway lasting from 8 p.m. on Friday to Saturday at 11:59 p.m. The lane closures could end at a sooner time if the work is completed.



According to DOTD, one lane will be opened in both directions to traffic. The closure is subject to change depending on adverse weather conditions.