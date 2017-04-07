Lane closures on parts of Perkins Road start Friday

BATON ROUGE – Drivers should expect alternating lane closures in both directions on parts Perkins Road starting Friday.

According to DOTD, the lane closures start at 8 p.m. Friday April 7, to 5 a.m. Monday April 10, between Bluebonnet Blvd and Acadian Thruway. The closures are needed for patching operations.

At least one lane in both directions will be open at all times. DOTD says there will be no center two-way left turn during these closures.

