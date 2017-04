Lane closures on parts of I-10 in Iberville due to construction

IBERVILLE – Parts of I-10 east and west will have alternating lane closures nightly starting Monday in Iberville Parish.

DOTD said the lane closures are due to construction of the cable barrier systems. The nightly closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday, April 14.

The lane closure starts at mile post 135 and ends at mile post 142.

DOTD says that heavy delays are expected.