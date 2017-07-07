88°
Lane closures next week for extensive repairs to I-10, I-12

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Crews will do extensive patchwork to I-10 and I-12 through Baton Rouge and into Livingston Parish over the next week.

DOTD announced lane closures for the work Friday morning. Closures begin later in the evening, Friday, July 7.

There will be alternating lane closures on both sides of the interstate from Acadian to the Livingston Parish line until Friday, July 14th. Crews will make repairs to the road surface overnight.

Lane closures begin at 8 p.m. on I-12 from the Split to the parish line between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Work on the stretch of I-10 between Acadian and the Split will begin an hour later, at 9 and also end at 5 a.m.

At times, only one lane might be open in either direction through the work area. Click HERE to monitor traffic flow through Baton Rouge using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.  

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

