Lane closures I-110 south this weekend
BATON ROUGE – Two lanes on I-110 south in Baton Rouge will be closed this weekend for bridge repairs.
According to DOTD, the closures will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The point of closure is just west of North 2nd Street and directly under the Scenic Highway overpass.
DOTD said signs will be posted and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.
“LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment,” a statement said.
