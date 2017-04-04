84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lane closures I-110 south this weekend

1 hour 54 minutes 16 seconds ago April 04, 2017 Apr 4, 2017 Tuesday, April 04 2017 April 04, 2017 11:22 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Two lanes on I-110 south in Baton Rouge will be closed this weekend for bridge repairs.

According to DOTD, the closures will close from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The point of closure is just west of North 2nd Street and directly under the Scenic Highway overpass.

DOTD said signs will be posted and flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.

“LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment,” a statement said.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days