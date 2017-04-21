79°
Lane closures from BR to Lafayette on I-10W start Friday

1 hour 10 minutes 42 seconds ago April 21, 2017 Apr 21, 2017 Friday, April 21 2017 April 21, 2017 10:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The inside lane on I-10 west from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge will be closed starting Friday afternoon.

According to DOTD, the closure will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and will last until 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic officials say the closure is needed for asphalt rehabilitation.

Drivers are urged to avoid I-10 west between Baton Rouge and Lafayette and use US 190 as an alternate route.

