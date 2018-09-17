Lane closures coming to Walker roundabouts, traffic expected

WALKER- For the last year, DOTD has been re-striping, diverting traffic and moving entrances to try and smooth out the process of getting through the Walker roundabouts. It seems by the end of next week; they may finally be complete.

"This is the last big step, putting down the last coat of asphalt, putting in the final turning lanes and all that," said Captain John Sharp with Walker PD.

DOTD will be putting the finishing touches on the roundabouts starting Sunday night at 8. To do so at least one lane will be closed in either direction on Walker South from 8 pm to 5 am until the 23rd.

Both the state and Walker PD hope this could fix some of the driver's concerns.

"People don't go which way they're supposed to go," said driver Corey Bridges. "They don't know which lane they're going in. Confusion may cause more accidents than normal," said Sharp.

And it has. In the year since the roundabouts were opened, there have been around 136 wrecks. Captain Sharp says the reason is that there are no real speed limit signs, only speed suggestions.

"I think 136 wrecks inside of a year would, in my mind at least, support speed limit signs but what do I know," said Sharp.

No word on if DOTD will be adding the signs, and still no word on if the roundabouts will be getting the much-needed lighting drivers need at night.

Walker police suggest using Juban Rd. as an alternate route to avoid traffic.