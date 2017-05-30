69°
Lane closure scheduled between WBR and Iberville Parishes this weekend

May 30, 2017
Source: LADOTD

State transportation officials plan to close the East Bound lane of I-10 from the Mississippi River Bridge to the  Atchafalaya Bridge starting this Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5 for road work.

The closure is scheduled from 6:30p.m. to 6a.m. for asphalt rehabilitation.

DOTD is encouraging drivers to use caution during construction.

