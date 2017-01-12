76°
Lane closure on North Street until 5 p.m.

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - One lane of North Street at North 13th Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Baton Rouge Water Company will be repairing a water main, requiring workers to shut down the south/left lane at North 13th Street. The right lane will remain open all day.

Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic updates at WBRZ.com.

