76°
Latest Weather Blog
Lane closure on North Street until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - One lane of North Street at North 13th Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Water Company will be repairing a water main, requiring workers to shut down the south/left lane at North 13th Street. The right lane will remain open all day.
Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic updates at WBRZ.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One employee injured in fire at Airgas in Geismar, cause under investigation
-
Mom of three shot, killed at home with her kids overnight
-
Area teacher charged, fired after suspected tryst with kid in a car
-
Unique flood debris stinking up yard
-
Security footage of car burglaries in Prairieville