I-10 West open after crash involving nine vehicles

Photo: Google Maps

PRAIRIEVILLE - I-10 west has reopened after a crash involving nine vehicles closed one lane on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation says the left lane was blocked past LA 73 due to the accident.

Heavy delays are expected in the area and traffic is currently being diverted at Highway 73.

According to the sheriff's office, the accident caused minor injuries.



Check back for more updates.