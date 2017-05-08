Lane closure I-10 in Iberville, WBR parishes start Friday

Image via DOTD

WEST BATON ROUGE – One lane of I-10 east will be closed over the weekend in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes due to asphalt rehabilitation, DOTD announced.

The right lane of I-10 east will be closed from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge.

The closure will begin on Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 15 at 6:30 a.m.

According to DOTD, permit load restrictions will be up to 16 feet wide. DOTD advises that motorists drive with caution through construction site and be aware of work crews and their equipment.