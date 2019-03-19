Lane closed indefinitely after dump truck collides with Intracoastal Bridge

Photo: DOTD

PORT ALLEN - Officials have shut down one southbound lane on the Intracoastal Bridge after a dump truck hit the structure Tuesday evening.

DOTD says the outside lane on LA 1 south will remain closed indefinitely after a truck collided with the structure and damaged one of the girders underneath the bridge. Weight restrictions for the open lane on the bridge have not been issued.

No injuries were reported.

Officials will release more information after crews conduct a detailed assessment of the damage.

Over the past few weeks, repairs on the northbound side of LA 1 have caused a traffic nightmare for commuters in the area. In an attempt to ease drive times and frustration, rubber ramps were installed over metal plates along a portion of the Intracoastal Bridge.