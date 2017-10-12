Landrieu: New Orleans is compliant with US immigration law

NEW ORLEANS - Despite a warning from the U.S. Department of Justice, the City of New Orleans says it is in full compliance with federal immigration law.

The Justice Department on Thursday issued a statement saying New Orleans, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia have until Oct. 27 to show they are complying with longstanding federal law that says cities can't hinder information sharing with immigration agents.

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the DOJ confirmed the city's compliance. He says under his administration, the New Orleans Police Department has and will continue to follow all federal laws. But, he says the NOPD will not be "the federal government's deportation force."