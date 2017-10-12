73°
Landrieu: New Orleans is compliant with US immigration law

3 hours 44 minutes ago Thursday, October 12 2017 Oct 12, 2017 October 12, 2017 7:55 PM October 12, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Despite a warning from the U.S. Department of Justice, the City of New Orleans says it is in full compliance with federal immigration law.
  
The Justice Department on Thursday issued a statement saying New Orleans, Chicago, New York and Philadelphia have until Oct. 27 to show they are complying with longstanding federal law that says cities can't hinder information sharing with immigration agents.
  
In a statement Thursday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the DOJ confirmed the city's compliance. He says under his administration, the New Orleans Police Department has and will continue to follow all federal laws. But, he says the NOPD will not be "the federal government's deportation force."

