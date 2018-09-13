Landowner: Frog habitat decision imperils housing plans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana landowner says his plans for a residential development are imperiled by federal designation of 1,500 acres of his land as critical habitat for a frog currently found only in Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court's opening case Oct. 1 will be Edward Poitevent's challenge to that designation of critical habitat for the dusky gopher frog. While the dark, warty amphibian hasn't been seen in Louisiana since the 1960s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says a network of shallow ponds on Pointevent's land makes it the frogs' only potential breeding ground outside Mississippi.

Pointevent calls the designation a land grab. An environmental group says the frog and residential development could easily coexist.