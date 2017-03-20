Landlord: 'Horrible smell' leads to tenant's body in freezer

Photo: WLOX-TV

LATIMER, Miss. - A south Mississippi landlord says a 'horrible smell' led him to the body of a tenant he'd last seen three weeks ago.



Michael Woods tells WLOX-TV that he opened a freezer Monday in a house he owns in Latimer, found his tenant's body, and went outside immediately to call police.



Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell tells news outlets that deputies want to question an unidentified man who may have left in the victim's 2001 gold Cadillac.



The Sun Herald reports that the victim's name is being withheld until he is positively identified.



Ezell says investigators believe the "person of interest" had been living in the house.



He says the freezer had been off for an extended period.



Coroner Vicki Broadus says an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.