Latest Weather Blog
Lake Superior tragedy that left 4 dead spurs safety plea
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials say a kayak ride on Lake Superior that ended in the deaths of four Wisconsin family members would have been difficult even for experienced paddlers.
Bob Krumenaker, superintendent of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, tells the Star Tribune of Minneapolis it was a sobering reminder of the vastness and danger of the great lake.
The accident left Eric Fryman, of Loyal, Wisconsin, and his three children dead. Only his wife, the children's mother, Cari Mews-Fryman, survived.
They set out from Madeline Island in an open-top tandem kayak Thursday for a 4-mile paddle across open water to Michigan Island. But their kayak capsized after the wind picked up.
Krumenaker says that area is not often traversed by kayakers because they can be hit by strong winds and waves.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Engineering professor invents a new fix for the potholes in the...
-
Fire at abandoned Baton Rouge apartment was intentionally set, firefighters say
-
Nearly 200 people at the expungement one year anniversary
-
Gonzales police investigating string of car robberies
-
WALKER ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENTS 10P