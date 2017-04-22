Lake Charles man killed in head-on crash on LA 171; Impairment suspected

CALCASIEU PARISH - A Lake Charles man was killed in a head-on collision on LA 171 Friday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, 61-year-old Carl Bryant was driving his 1992 Toyota Tercel on the wrong side of the highway when he crashed head-on into another vehicle around 10:10 p.m.

Bryant was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they suspect Bryant was impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.