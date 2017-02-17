LAGOP says Brown's resignation should have come sooner

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Republicans say state Senator Troy Brown’s resignation should have come sooner.

In a statement released Thursday, LAGOP Executive Director Jason Doré said his colleagues welcome Brown’s resignation.

“We’re glad he finally saw that his actions were not to be tolerated by the Louisiana Legislature,” Doré said. “We hope that he comes to recognize that his acts of violence were unbefitting the conduct expected from a senator and that his behavior was not standing with Louisiana values.”

Doré said the resignation was something that leaders in the Republican Party had called for since Brown’s first arrest for domestic violence a year ago.

Brown, a Democrat, announced his resignation as Senator of District 2 Thursday afternoon.