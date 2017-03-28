LAGOP chief accepts Trump administration appointment

Image: LAGOP

BATON ROUGE – The Executive Director of the LAGOP is heading to Washington D.C.

According to a statement by the Republican Party of Louisiana, Jason Doré will serve in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We’ve experienced great success over the past six years with Jason Doré’s leadership,” LAGOP Chairman Roger Villere said. "We wish him every success in serving President Trump and our nation."

The LAGOP said Bo Stables, the current political director, will serve as the interim executive director.

Doré became executive director of the LAGOP in 2011. He is a graduate of the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication and the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.