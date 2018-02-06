56°
Lafourche deputies seeking suspect in Dollar General burglary

10 hours 57 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2018 Feb 5, 2018 February 05, 2018 6:49 PM February 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abbi Rocha
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after a Saturday morning burglary.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General on Bayou Blue Road around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene to find the front door smashed in.
Believing the suspect could possibly still be on the scene, deputies set up a perimeter around the business. After searching the store, the burglar was nowhere to be found. 
The sheriff's office is now offering a $1000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.
