Lafayette's red light cameras gone permanently

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Lafayette's red light traffic cameras are gone for good, but they may be replaced with traffic cameras in select school zones.

The Advertiser reports the traffic cameras were unplugged in June, when the city's contract with Redflex expired. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said his administration was negotiating with American Traffic Solutions to take over the program. But Robideaux said this week the cameras will not be coming back. Instead, he is negotiating with ATS and Redflex to provide cameras in some school zones.

Robideaux says when a contractor is selected, the City-Parish Council will be asked to approve the contract.

The council endorsed the proposal and the administration's intention to collect fines that would range from $25 to $300, matching those in existence now for speeding in a school zone.