74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lafayette's red light cameras gone permanently

4 hours 28 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, February 24 2018 Feb 24, 2018 February 24, 2018 5:01 PM February 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Lafayette's red light traffic cameras are gone for good, but they may be replaced with traffic cameras in select school zones.

The Advertiser reports the traffic cameras were unplugged in June, when the city's contract with Redflex expired. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said his administration was negotiating with American Traffic Solutions to take over the program. But Robideaux said this week the cameras will not be coming back. Instead, he is negotiating with ATS and Redflex to provide cameras in some school zones.

Robideaux says when a contractor is selected, the City-Parish Council will be asked to approve the contract.

The council endorsed the proposal and the administration's intention to collect fines that would range from $25 to $300, matching those in existence now for speeding in a school zone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days