Lafayette ranked 10th in U.S. for highest average tax refund

LAFAYETTE - Residents in Lafayette, Louisiana are reportedly getting a bigger break on their tax refunds than most of the country.

According to a new study by Magnify Money, Lafayette is ranked as the 10th best Metro area in the U.S for the average tax refund amount, at $3,253 per average refund.

The city also has a high average of taxpayers who get a refund - 80 percent.

The study looked at other statistics regarding where taxpayers owe the most to the IRS, and where tax bills hit the hardest.

