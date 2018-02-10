64°
Lafayette ranked 10th in U.S. for highest average tax refund

Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

LAFAYETTE - Residents in Lafayette, Louisiana are reportedly getting a bigger break on their tax refunds than most of the country.

According to a new study by Magnify Money, Lafayette is ranked as the 10th best Metro area in the U.S for the average tax refund amount, at $3,253 per average refund.

The city also has a high average of taxpayers who get a refund - 80 percent.

The study looked at other statistics regarding where taxpayers owe the most to the IRS, and where tax bills hit the hardest.

Click here to view the full study.

Rank

Metro

Avg. refund amount

% Who got a refund

1

Fort Myers, Fla.

$3,799

70%

2

Miami, Fla.

$3,706

76%

3

McAllen, Texas

$3,666

88%

4

New York, N.Y.

$3,664

75%

5

Houston, Texas

$3,601

78%

6

San Francisco, Calif.

$3,466

68%

7

Corpus Christi, Texas

$3,453

82%

8

Dallas, Texas

$3,329

78%

9

Memphis, Tenn.

$3,254

82%

10

Lafayette, La.

$3,253

80%

Avg. refund among all 100 metros: $3,052

