Lafayette ranked 10th in U.S. for highest average tax refund
LAFAYETTE - Residents in Lafayette, Louisiana are reportedly getting a bigger break on their tax refunds than most of the country.
According to a new study by Magnify Money, Lafayette is ranked as the 10th best Metro area in the U.S for the average tax refund amount, at $3,253 per average refund.
The city also has a high average of taxpayers who get a refund - 80 percent.
The study looked at other statistics regarding where taxpayers owe the most to the IRS, and where tax bills hit the hardest.
Click here to view the full study.
|
Rank
|
Metro
|
Avg. refund amount
|
% Who got a refund
|
1
|
Fort Myers, Fla.
|
$3,799
|
70%
|
2
|
Miami, Fla.
|
$3,706
|
76%
|
3
|
McAllen, Texas
|
$3,666
|
88%
|
4
|
New York, N.Y.
|
$3,664
|
75%
|
5
|
Houston, Texas
|
$3,601
|
78%
|
6
|
San Francisco, Calif.
|
$3,466
|
68%
|
7
|
Corpus Christi, Texas
|
$3,453
|
82%
|
8
|
Dallas, Texas
|
$3,329
|
78%
|
9
|
Memphis, Tenn.
|
$3,254
|
82%
|
10
|
Lafayette, La.
|
$3,253
|
80%
|
Avg. refund among all 100 metros: $3,052