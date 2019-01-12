60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette Parish schools chief to retire at end of contract

2 hours 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 January 12, 2019 6:56 PM January 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Daily Advertiser

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Donald Aguillard says he's calling it quits.
 
Aguillard says he'll retire at the end of his contract on May 17. He's been the superintendent since May 2015. Prior to that, he served 11 years as superintendent of St. Mary Parish schools. His earlier career includes 28 years of work as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, area director, and district administrator.
 
In all, Aguillard has spent nearly 44 years in education.
 
News outlets report Aguillard announced his plan Friday in a letter to school board members.
 
Aguillard thanked students, parents, teachers, staff, board members and community members for their support of the school system. He says he believes the next superintendent will be able to build on the foundation that he and the board have established.

