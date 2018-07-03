77°
Lafayette microbrewery set to open despite struggles

Tuesday, July 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sawbriar Brewery Twitter

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A microbrewery in Louisiana that's suffered a financial setback still is set to open this fall.

The Daily Advertiser reports the couple behind the Lafayette-based Sawbriar Brewery, Jessica and John Paul, raised less than half of their $25,000 crowdfunding goal.

The couple used Kickstarter, which has an all-or-nothing approach requiring a goal to be completely met before donations are collected from backers. Ninety-nine people donated to the campaign, which ended Sunday.

The Pauls say they're going to launch a new crowdfunding attempt this week with a goal of $10,000. Jessica Paul says the couple will ask donors for less and reward them more when they relaunch the campaign.

The Pauls hope to raise money to build the brewery's bathroom and bar areas.

