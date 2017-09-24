71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lafayette man arrested for father's murder

5 hours 20 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 6:45 PM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: APNewsNow
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE - A Lafayette man is in custody after a domestic dispute turned deadly.
  
Twenty-five-year-old Damarkus Adams is accused of fatally shooting his father, 48-year-old John Adams, during an altercation.
  
KATC-TV reports Lafayette police responded to a residence. in reference to a shooting at 10:15 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the elder Adams dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.
  
Damarkus Adams was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Jail records did not show if he's represented by an attorney.
