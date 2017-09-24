71°
Lafayette man arrested for father's murder
LAFAYETTE - A Lafayette man is in custody after a domestic dispute turned deadly.
Twenty-five-year-old Damarkus Adams is accused of fatally shooting his father, 48-year-old John Adams, during an altercation.
KATC-TV reports Lafayette police responded to a residence. in reference to a shooting at 10:15 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the elder Adams dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.
Damarkus Adams was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. Jail records did not show if he's represented by an attorney.
