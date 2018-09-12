85°
Lafayette councilmen to introduce resolution against Drag Queen Story Time event

Wednesday, September 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAFAYETTE - Two Lafayette City-Parish councilmen are co-sponsoring a resolution opposing the upcoming Drag Queen Story Time event at a library in Lafayette.

Councilmen Williams Theriot and Jared Bellard are behind the resolution, according to KATC. Theriot confirmed to the news outlet that the resolution would be on next Tuesday's agenda.

Last month, the council heard comments from the public about the Drag Queen Story Time during one of its meetings. KATC reports, that the majority of those who spoke supported the event. The council has also gotten calls and emails on the issue.

According to documents, 64 calls and 70 emails supported the event, and 229 calls and 100 emails opposed it.

The event is set for October 6 at the Lafayette Public Library. 

