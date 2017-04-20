82°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette council bans smoking in bars
LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette City-Parish Council has voted to ban smoking in bars, clubs and other public places.
Media outlets report the ban passed with a 7-2 vote during a Tuesday night council meeting.
The ordinance bans smoking inside, but smokers can light up as long as they're at least five feet away from the doors. They can also smoke on bar patios.
Bar owners have until Aug. 1 to enact the ban.
The council had considered a similar ban in 2015, but it failed by a 5-4 vote, with opponents questioning how far government should go in regulating private business. Three of the councilmen who opposed the measure have since been replaced by new members.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge, fiery wreck kills one on I-10 at Hwy 415; Six more...
-
Cleanup continues following Glen Oaks High arson
-
Load of debris dumped into swamp near Tickfaw River
-
Former Central official accused of forgery turns self in, bonds out of...
-
At least one dead in vehicle fire on I-10; Interstate closed in...