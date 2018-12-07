49°
Latest Weather Blog
Lafayette Christian goes back-to-back in Div IV, throttling Ascension Catholic 56-7
NEW ORLEANS - In the highly anticipated rematch of last seasons Division IV state championship, Lafayette Christian once again knocked off Ascension Catholic 56-7 in Thursday's state title.
The Knights not only pulled off back-to-back Division IV state titles, But, Lafayette Christian capped off a perfect (14-0) season. LCA reeled off 49 unanswered points in an epic collapse by the Bulldogs.
Junior running back Jai Williams carried the load on offense for Ascension Catholic. He set a prep classic record with 40 rushes for 261 yards. Williams ended the night 10 yards shy of passing the all-time yardage mark.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools to bid replacement for Jefferson Terrace Elementary
-
Deputies take DNA from women as search continues for mother of dead...
-
Representative Ralph Abraham announces campaign for governor
-
Jim Bernhard says in live radio interview today, he'd back the loan...
-
Maringouin bracing for judge-ordered redo in mayoral election