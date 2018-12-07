Lafayette Christian goes back-to-back in Div IV, throttling Ascension Catholic 56-7

NEW ORLEANS - In the highly anticipated rematch of last seasons Division IV state championship, Lafayette Christian once again knocked off Ascension Catholic 56-7 in Thursday's state title.

The Knights not only pulled off back-to-back Division IV state titles, But, Lafayette Christian capped off a perfect (14-0) season. LCA reeled off 49 unanswered points in an epic collapse by the Bulldogs.

Junior running back Jai Williams carried the load on offense for Ascension Catholic. He set a prep classic record with 40 rushes for 261 yards. Williams ended the night 10 yards shy of passing the all-time yardage mark.