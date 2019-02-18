Lady Tigers win on road against Vanderbilt, 79-68

Courtesy: LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Lady Tigers picked up a crucial road victory Sunday by knocking off the Vanderbilt Commodores 79-68.

Shanice Norton set a new career-high with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. FaustineAifuwaand and Khayla Pointer also scored in double-figures adding 15 and 14 points apiece.

With Sundays victory, the Lady Tigers improve to 15-9 overall and 6-6 in the league play.

Next up:

LSU will return to action at home next Thursday to host the Florida Gators (6-19, 2-10 SEC) at 6:30 on the SEC Network.

With another week of SEC hoops in the books, the Tigers sit at 8th in the standings. The Lady Tigers have four conference games remaining before the SEC Tournament cranks up Wednesday, March 6-10 in Greenville, South Carolina.