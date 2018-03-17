Latest Weather Blog
Lady Tigers handed third straight opening round loss in NCAA Tournament
For the first time in program history LSU has now taken a first round exit in the NCAA tournament three consecutive appearances.
Central Michigan out-shot and out-muscled LSU 78-69 winning their first-ever NCAA tournament game.
MAC Player of the Year Tinara Moore dominated the Lady Tigers inside finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Central Michigan took advantage of second chance opportunities and outrebounding the Lady Tigers 40-27.
The Chippewas starting lineup had all five players average double-digits in scoring.
Chloe Jackson tried to will her team from behind but ran out of juice down the stretch. Jackson had a team-high 24 points, and Ayana Mitchell had 16 points and nine rebounds for LSU.
This was LSU'S 26th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
NOTE:
LSU's Faustine Aifuwa did not play. She stayed back in Baton Rouge for violating an unspecified team rule.
