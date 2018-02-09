Lady Tigers fall short at Auburn 70-62

Auburn, AL – The LSU Lady Tigers three-game win streak came to an end at Auburn on Thursday night.

LSU falling by a score of 70-62, with Chloe Jackson leading the way scoring 19 points while Raigyne Louis and Ayana Mitchell also racked up double-digits in the loss.

The Lady Tigers fall to 15-7 (7-4) with the loss on the plains after coming up with big wins over No. 10 Tennessee and No. 17 Georgia.

LSU will have another big test this weekend when No. 14 Texas A&M comes to the Maravich Center for a Sunday afternoon showdown at 2 p.m.