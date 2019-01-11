Lady Tigers earn the road win in Oxford

OXFORD, MS. - The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team improved to 2-0 in SEC play after an explosive second quarter propelled the team to a 55-41 win over the Ole Miss Lady Rebels in Oxford on Thursday night.

An ugly turnover filled first quarter led to an offensive showing from the Lady Tigers in the second as LSU erupted for 22 points to pull away from Ole Miss.

LSU had three players in double figures led by Ayanna Mitchell's 16 points. Shanice Norton and Khayla Pointer had 11 and 10 points as the Tigers made 15 field goals in the game.

Tiger defenders held Ole Miss to a season low 15 first half points in the game as the Lady Rebs made just twelve buckets in the game.

LSU will be back in action on Sunday when they host South Carolina in the Maravich Center.