Lady Tigers down Kentucky for third straight SEC win
The Lady Tigers picked up their third straight SEC victory on Sunday taking down Kentucky on their home court, 72-70.
LSU (15-6, 7-3 SEC) was outscored 44-34 in the 2nd half, but despite the margin the Lady Tigers never trailed.
Raigyne Louis led all Tigers in scoring with 21 points and 7 assist, Chloe Jackson also added 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
The Lady Tigers improved to 13-3 all-time when Louis, Jackson and Mitchell all score in double figures in the same game.
The Lady Tigers will complete their current two-game road stint next Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. CT at Auburn Arena.