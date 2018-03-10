Lady Jaguars fall short to Grambling in SWAC tournament final, 72-68

The Southern Lady Jaguars were trying to win their first SWAC tournament since 2010 but fell short on Saturday to Grambling State, 72-68.

Briana Green carried the offensive work load for Southern scoring a team-high 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

Defensively Southern had no answer for Grambling's Shakyla Hill, the junior guard poured in a game high 27 points to lift the Lady Tigers to their first SWAC tournament title in 19 years.