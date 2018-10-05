LaCroix accused of putting cockroach insecticide ingredient in sparkling water

Photo: USA Today

A lawsuit filed against LaCroix's parent company alleges the sparkling water includes a component found in cockroach insecticide as well as other artificial ingredients.

USA Today reports law firm Beaumont Costales filed the suit on behalf of customer Lenora Rice. The suit claims a test revealed the synthetic ingredients in the water. LaCroix has denied the allegations.

"LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic,” the lawsuit states. "These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide."

The National Beverage Corp. says all essences in LaCroix sparkling water are all 100-percent natural.