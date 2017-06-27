85°
Lacking votes, Senate GOP delay health care vote
WASHINGTON - Sources tell the Associated Press that Senate Republican leaders have abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
That's the word Tuesday as the GOP faced five defections from its ranks just hours after the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would force 22 million off insurance rolls.
It was a major blow for the seven-year-old effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
Separately, President Donald Trump has invited all GOP senators to the White House Tuesday afternoon.
