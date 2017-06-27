85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lacking votes, Senate GOP delay health care vote

43 minutes 37 seconds ago June 27, 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27 2017 June 27, 2017 1:09 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Sources tell the Associated Press that Senate Republican leaders have abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.
  
That's the word Tuesday as the GOP faced five defections from its ranks just hours after the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would force 22 million off insurance rolls.
  
It was a major blow for the seven-year-old effort to repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.
  
Separately, President Donald Trump has invited all GOP senators to the White House Tuesday afternoon.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days