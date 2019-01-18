Lace up your sneakers: Runners prepare for Louisiana Marathon weekend

BATON ROUGE - The time has come for the 8th annual Louisiana Marathon. Runners from all over the world are expected to register and run in this year's races. But the marathon has become a full-fledged event with music and food as well.

Runners of the full, 26.2-mile marathon will race through downtown Baton Rouge before heading through the LSU campus, around the University Lakes into the garden district and back up to the Capitol. There are also courses for a half marathon, quarter marathon, 5k and a one-mile run for kids.

Participants in the quarter marathon, 5k and kids marathon will run on Saturday morning. Those registered for the half and full marathon will run Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Before any of the runners get going, organizers have set up a Friday night of fun at the Raising Cane's River Center called the SHIPT Expo. The Michael Foster Project will do a second line and perform in front of the crowd starting at 5 p.m. Following the concert, guest speakers will share life stories about how food and eating habits have impacted their lives as a part of the "Meanwhile at Cafe Du Monde" show.

Following the marathons, runners and guests can attend the Finish Festival showcasing an assortment of food including jambalaya and gumbo.

Additionally, participants and VIP guests have the opportunity to meet the 2018 Boston Marathon Winner Des Linden. Linden will run in the half marathon in Baton Rouge as she prepares to defend her title in April.

This year, runners are expected to come from all 50 states and 32 countries.

Saturday:

8 a.m.- 5k and quarter marathon

10:30 a.m.- kid's marathon

Sunday:

7 a.m.- full marathon and half marathon

To register for a race, click here.