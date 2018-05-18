90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Labor survey: More Louisianans report jobs than ever before

20 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 1:28 PM May 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - More Louisianans report having a job than ever before, a sign the state's economy is improving.
  
Employers reported 9,000 more workers in April than in March, another strong sign.
  
April's survey shows 2.04 million people reporting jobs, beating the previous record of December 2014.
  
Still, Louisiana's unemployment rate rose to 4.5 percent in April from 4.4 percent in March, as more people entered the labor force than found jobs.
  
Louisiana's unemployment rate was 5.4 percent a year ago.
  
The separate employer payroll survey - many economists' top labor market indicator - rose to 1.99 million in Louisiana. That's the third straight month of large gains.
  
April's U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent from March's 4.1 percent.
  
The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days