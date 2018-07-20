Cadet dies after collapsing at Wildlife and Fisheries academy in Baton Rouge

Photo: Youngsville Police Department

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a cadet died after collapsing at a training facility in Baton Rouge.

According to an LDWF spokesperson, 38-year-old Immanuel Washington of Youngsville collapsed shortly after completing a 2.5-mile run at the academy on North Flannery Road Wednesday. Agents performed CPR and Washington was rushed to a hospital.

He was pronounced dead Thursday.

Washington was a 2-year veteran of the Youngsville Police Department and had recently left the force to pursue his "dream" of becoming an LDWF agent.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragedy... From the accounts I received, Mr. Washington was an excellent cadet and an even better person. This is a loss for Louisiana," Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet said in a

Washington is survived by his wife, a three-year-old-son and a one-year-old daughter.