La. Walmart associates to receive $13 million in cash bonuses

NEW ORLEANS- Today more than 890,000 U.S. Walmart associates are receiving a share of more than $560 million in total cash bonuses.

According to a release, the bonuses include more than $160 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' Q4 performance, and more than $400 million in one-time cash bonuses tied to recent changes in tax law.

In Louisiana, Walmart associates are receiving approximately $13.7 million in combined bonuses. The bonuses, along with an annual pay raise for hourly field associates, are included in their March 8th paycheck, according to the release.

“Our associates’ commitment to our customers and to the community is why the company continues to grow,” said James Winchester, Walmart regional general manager. “Today we celebrate our associates and all the ways they go above and beyond to serve our customers.”