La. voting officials: State votes were secure, no fraud in election

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana's Secretary of State said Wednesday there was no voter fraud on election day.

President Donald Trump is concerned voter fraud may have cost him the popular vote, though he still won the presidential election through the Electoral College. Trump suggested there were some three to five million ballots cast illegally. Wednesday, the president promised an investigation but provided no specifics about how it would unfold.

Wednesday afternoon is when Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler said there were no issues here.

“I can only speak on behalf of the election system here in Louisiana since it is the one I control. Louisiana did not have any widespread irregularities or allegations of fraud during the 2016 Presidential Election Cycle,” Schedler said.

Trump was supported by voters in Louisiana with 58.1% of the vote. Hillary Clinton received 38.4%.

Trump suggested he is concerned people are registered in more than one state, deceased voters names had not been removed from rolls or people in the country illegally were allowed to vote. Schedler said Louisiana has strict policies in place to prevent those scenarios.

“You must be a citizen,” Schedler said. And added Louisiana shares data with other states to identify voters who are “no longer living in our state or who have died.”

But, Schedler cautioned, there may have been problems elsewhere.

“Do I believe there could be precincts in this country in which there are voters on the rolls who have moved out of state or have died? Yes, I do. And if a presidential investigation can produce evidence concerning this scenario or any other fraudulent activity it should be shared with the states so that it can be cleaned-up and put to rest."

The president has not suggested Louisiana votes were flawed.

