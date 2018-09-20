La. Voter Registration Week starts Monday

BATON ROUGE - Residents in Louisiana are encouraged to participate in Voter Registration Week from September 24 to September 28.

According to a release, activities during the week are aimed at registering eligible citizens to vote. The registration week also coincides with National Voter Registration Day, which is September 25.

“The first step to participating in the electoral process is registering to vote,” said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. “This fall, Louisianians will choose their congressional representation, as well as a host of other local races and propositions. Get registered today so your voice can be heard on Election Day.”

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

- Be a U.S. citizen

- Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote

- Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony

- Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights

- Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote

- Apply at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail

The release states that residents can register online or at the registrar of voters office in their parish.