La. veterinarian, pharmacy sentenced for racehorse doping scheme

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - A Louisiana veterinarian and a Nebraska pharmacy have been sentenced for selling an unapproved opioid drug to improve the performance of racehorses.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a Friday statement that 43-year-old Kyle James Hebert was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare Inc. was sentenced to five years of corporate probation.

Both sentences were for several things including conspiracy and they were both ordered to pay a fine.

Evidence in the trial showed the pharmacy, which operated as Essential Pharmacy Compounding, and others conspired to distribute a synthetic form of Dermorphin.

Essential Pharmacy Compounding repackaged a synthetic form of the drug, labeled it as D-Peptide and sold it to Hebert and other veterinarians.

Hebert put the drug into syringes and gave them to racetrack trainers.