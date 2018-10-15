La. teachers encouraged to apply for tuition-free college courses

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education are encouraging teachers to apply for a tuition-free college course program.

The BESE Tuition Program for Teachers is a competitive program that provides funding for selected teachers who enroll in courses at regionally accredited colleges or universities in Louisiana, according to the Department of Education. Teachers chosen to participate, will have their tuition for courses offered in Spring 2019 paid for by the state.

The department said that all teachers, particularly those in rural or low-performing schools or those seeking a higher degree, are encouraged to apply. The highest priority, however, will be given to applicants who want to take science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses.

"Louisiana strives to make STEM education available to all students to help build a workforce and a citizenry fluent in future technologies," said State Superintendent John White. "To do this, we must fully prepare teachers with every opportunity to further their own education."

The submission deadline for Spring 2019 is Nov. 9, 2018. For more information on the program, click here.