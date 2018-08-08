La. superintendent placed on administrative leave

By: Associated Press

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana school superintendent whose hefty pay increase led to the videotaped handcuffing of a complaining teacher has been put on paid administrative leave.

South Louisiana news outlets report Jerome Puyau was placed on leave Monday night after the Vermilion Parish School Board voted to investigate a list of complaints by his critics. Puyau has been Vermilion's superintendent since 2013.

In January, members renewed his contract with a raise of about $30,000. A teacher who questioned the raise at a board meeting was then handcuffed in a rough, video-recorded arrest that sparked outrage around the U.S.

The board's president later resigned.

Puyau's backers credit him with the Vermilion system's high state rankings. Opponents' allege he has been confrontational and disrespectful to opponents and has improperly overruled board decisions.

Below is a list of allegations and complaints brought up during the meeting created by the school board,according to KATC.

-Does not go into classrooms

-Signs evaluations without observation

-Takes leave without notifying anyone

-Rapport with people in the community

-CEO, not instructional leader

-Overrules decisions by others by being vindictive

-Employees scared because of repercussions

-Erratic behavior and sudden mood changes

-Confrontational Banging hands on desks & disrespectful body language

-Refused free security that would be paid for by the City of Abbeville

-Did not hold true to promises

-Abusive behavior toward numerous people in the Vermilion Parish School System

-Contract employees hired without board knowledge

-Verbal attack on parents after meeting

-Overruling board decisions

-Inappropriate use of technology on school campuses

-Allowing individuals to attend work with their spouses

-Opened positions before bringing them to the board

-Denial to provide public record to the board