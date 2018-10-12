La. students to potentially earn STEM credits on high school diplomas

High school students in Louisiana who complete certified STEM courses may soon be eligible to receive special endorsements on their diplomas.

The science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program is a national initiative that encourages students to pursue jobs in those respective fields.

According to WWL-TV, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will vote on STEM credits next week.

"More than half of Louisiana students are interested in pursuing careers in STEM fields, but only 10 percent meet the benchmark demonstrating their readiness for math and science coursework in college,” State Superintendent John White said. “Louisiana is working to change this by ensuring students have exposure to STEM coursework and credentials starting in the early grades and continuing through college."

If the proposal is approved, the diploma endorsements will be effective immediately and will include different options. The first option is a silver seal that indicates a student has successfully completed required courses with a BESE approved Jump Start STEM pathway.

The second option is a gold seal. The seal indicates that a student successfully completed all of the courses.

The endorsements are part of the state's push to boost STEM education and career preparation.