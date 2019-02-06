76°
La steps up program after deer disease found in Texas, Ark

Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is stepping up its program to test deer for a lethal, incurable brain disease that's been found in neighboring states.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries veterinarian Jim LaCour told the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission on Thursday in Baton Rouge that the state should be on guard for "chronic wasting disease."

According to the Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance, the disease has been found in wild or penned deer in about two dozen states, including west Texas and northern Arkansas.

It is similar to mad cow disease and the sheep disease called scrapie (SKRAY'-pee). The alliance says the disease has not been found in people.

