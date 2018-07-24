84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
La. sheriff's deputy accused of rape, fired

Tuesday, July 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A veteran sheriff's deputy in Louisiana has been fired after being arrested on a rape charge.

Robert Shortridge was fired from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and was being held without bond in the Beauregard Parish Jail. News outlets report that he was arrested in connection with the rape of a family friend July 15 at a home in Ragley.

He turned himself in to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to face a charge of third-degree rape.

Shortridge is 40 years old. He was a detective with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office. He'd worked there for 19 years.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso fired him and posted a statement on Facebook saying, "I am not only sorry for the victim, I am embarrassed for our profession."

