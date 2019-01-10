La. senator says border wall debacle won't divert Comite canal funding

BATON ROUGE- Amid rumors that a border emergency might put the Comite Diversion Canal on hold, one Louisiana senator says federal funding for the canal is safe.

"Money for Comite, West Shore and other Louisiana projects has already been set aside. What is being reported based on anonymous sources indicates unobligated Army Corps funds would be used so no projects in Louisiana would be affected”, Sen. Bill Cassidy's press secretary Ty Bofferding tells WBRZ.

Senator John Kennedy issued a statement to WBRZ Thursday evening.

"I have received no indication from the White House that the Comite River Diversion Canal or any other Louisiana project is in danger of losing funding," Sen. John Kennedy said. "What I do know is that it is impossible to secure a 1,900 mile border without using a barrier. The reason that part of the federal government is shut down is because Speaker Pelosi hates President Trump more than she wants border security."

Garret Graves did not immediately respond to questions about the canal's funding.

State DOTD officials said they are evaluating the claims.

In the latest reports of President Donald Trump possibly declaring an emergency to fund the US-Mexico border wall, some have suggested that such a declaration could pull from the Corps of Engineers' $13.9 billion post-storm fund.

Of that, $1.4 billion is earmarked for Louisiana projects, including the Comite Diversion Canal. That funding was announced in July after decades of the flood-prevention project being at a standstill.