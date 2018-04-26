66°
La. Senate votes to allow more teacher prayer with students

Thursday, April 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - The Louisiana Senate has backed a proposal that opens the door to school employees praying with their students during the class day.
  
The measure by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, would allow teachers and other workers to pray with students during the workday, if parents of every student in attendance submit a signed request and if the prayer is student-initiated.
  
Senators voted 29-0 Thursday for the bill with no debate. The vote sent the measure to the House for consideration.
  
Current Louisiana law already allows school employees to attend and participate in student-led prayer events if they occur before or after their work day.

